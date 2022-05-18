The world’s largest retailer Walmart’s quarterly profits fell well below Wall Street’s expectations, despite sales being higher than expected.

Walmart made US$141.57 billion in revenue for the first three months of the year, beating analyst estimates of $138.94 billion.

Net income fell to $2.05 billion, down from $2.73 billion the year prior, with adjusted earnings per share at $1.30, compared to Wall Street’s estimations of $1.48.

Higher product costs, supply chain issues, and higher employee costs were to blame for the fall in fortune.

Shares dropped more than 9% in early trading on Tuesday.