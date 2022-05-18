HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big Retailers Shares Tank, Profit Margins Hit

Big Retailers Shares Tank, Profit Margins Hit

By | 18 May 2022

The world’s largest retailer Walmart’s quarterly profits fell well below Wall Street’s expectations, despite sales being higher than expected.

Walmart made US$141.57 billion in revenue for the first three months of the year, beating analyst estimates of $138.94 billion.

Net income fell to $2.05 billion, down from $2.73 billion the year prior, with adjusted earnings per share at $1.30, compared to Wall Street’s estimations of $1.48.

Higher product costs, supply chain issues, and higher employee costs were to blame for the fall in fortune.

Shares dropped more than 9% in early trading on Tuesday.



About Post Author
You may also like
Chinese Government Blasts Retailers For “Stupidity”
Livestream Shopping Reaching Younger Audiences
Netflix Expands Into Selling Merchandise
Amazon Takes On Walmart
Best Buy Adopts Failed Walmart Lockdown Delivery Program As Sales Boom
target="_blank"
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

52% Of Gaming Revenue Coming From Mobile
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/
Xbox Updates Game Pass Library Ahead Of PlayStation Launch
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/
States Take Action Against Apple AirTag Stalking
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/
Aussie Retail Union Calls For Wage Rise
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/
Microsoft Try To Keep Staff With Pay Hikes, Stocks
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

52% Of Gaming Revenue Coming From Mobile
Latest News
/
May 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
New research reveals that 52% of gaming revenue is now coming from mobile phones. According to a Newzoo report, 52%...
Read More