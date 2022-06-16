HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Reject Shop Taps Bunnings Exec For New CEO

Reject Shop Taps Bunnings Exec For New CEO

By | 16 Jun 2022
The Reject Shop

The Reject Shop has hired a former executive from Bunnings and Officeworks as its new CEO, following the shock departure of Andre Reich in April.

Phil Bishop, was director of merchandise and marketing at Bunnings, and before this the COO at Officeworks.

Bishop is “an experienced retail leader with a proven record of contributing to the growth and transformation of businesses through clarity of strategy, innovation and cultural change, which has delivered value for shareholders”, according to The Reject Shop chairman Steven Fisher.

“As the company transitions into the ‘grow’ phase of the turnaround strategy, I am confident that Phil is the right person to lead the company,” he concluded.

“I look forward to executing the turnaround strategy and delivering comparable sales growth and creating value for shareholders,” Bishop said.


572277

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
Bunnings Aiming At Gen Z With Business Pivot
Officeworks Launch Sustainable Store In Eastern Creek
More Retailers Getting Into Portable Power Supply, For Outdoors & When Power Goes Down
Wesfarmers Retail Well-Positioned To Thrive: CEO
target="_blank"
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook Changing Algorithm To Mimic TikTok, Leak Reveals
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Apple Sued For Throttling iPhones
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
ATO Issues Online Scam Warning, Young Most At Risk
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Internet Explorer Retired After 27 Years
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Optus Brings B2B Arm Back To Australia
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook Changing Algorithm To Mimic TikTok, Leak Reveals
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Facebook is changing its algorithm in an attempt to capture the same magic as TikTok, according to leaked internal emails....
Read More