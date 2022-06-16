The Reject Shop has hired a former executive from Bunnings and Officeworks as its new CEO, following the shock departure of Andre Reich in April.

Phil Bishop, was director of merchandise and marketing at Bunnings, and before this the COO at Officeworks.

Bishop is “an experienced retail leader with a proven record of contributing to the growth and transformation of businesses through clarity of strategy, innovation and cultural change, which has delivered value for shareholders”, according to The Reject Shop chairman Steven Fisher.

“As the company transitions into the ‘grow’ phase of the turnaround strategy, I am confident that Phil is the right person to lead the company,” he concluded.

“I look forward to executing the turnaround strategy and delivering comparable sales growth and creating value for shareholders,” Bishop said.