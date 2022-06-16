HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Launch Home Security Feature For Pixel Users

Google Launch Home Security Feature For Pixel Users

By | 16 Jun 2022

Google Pixel owners can now see who’s waiting at their door ‘at a glance’ thanks to a new feature.

As part of the company’s June Pixel Feature Drop, Google have improved the pixels “At A Glance” feature”, which now allows users to see a thumbnail view of their Google Nest Doorbell camera from their phones lock screen.

Not only does this mean that users no longer need to open the app to view the feed from their Nest Doorbell camera but clicking on the thumbnail will open the app straight away for a bigger, better view.

According 9to5Google, testing of the new feature has been ongoing as far back as January.

“No need to get up from your comfy spot on the couch to see who’s at the door. Now you can see when someone rings your Nest Doorbell right from your lock screen. This feature requires a compatible Nest Doorbell (sold separately) and the Google Home or Nest app,” said the company in a recent blog post.

Other features announced were a flashlight reminder, air quality alerts, a screenshot shortcut, new Pride Month-themed wallpapers, and a new Sound amplifier for those suffering hearing loss.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
YouTube Takes On TikTok As Shorts Reaches 1.5 Million Users
Apple Named Most Valuable Brand In World, Over Amazon
Apple, Google’s “Effective Mobile Duopoly” Investigated
Google Pixel 6 Update Introduces New Features
Samsung Health App Update Hints At Imminent Galaxy Watch Launch
rel="nofollow"
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook Changing Algorithm To Mimic TikTok, Leak Reveals
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Apple Sued For Throttling iPhones
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
ATO Issues Online Scam Warning, Young Most At Risk
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Internet Explorer Retired After 27 Years
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
Optus Brings B2B Arm Back To Australia
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook Changing Algorithm To Mimic TikTok, Leak Reveals
Latest News
/
June 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Facebook is changing its algorithm in an attempt to capture the same magic as TikTok, according to leaked internal emails....
Read More