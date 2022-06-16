Google Pixel owners can now see who’s waiting at their door ‘at a glance’ thanks to a new feature.

As part of the company’s June Pixel Feature Drop, Google have improved the pixels “At A Glance” feature”, which now allows users to see a thumbnail view of their Google Nest Doorbell camera from their phones lock screen.

Not only does this mean that users no longer need to open the app to view the feed from their Nest Doorbell camera but clicking on the thumbnail will open the app straight away for a bigger, better view.

According 9to5Google, testing of the new feature has been ongoing as far back as January.

“No need to get up from your comfy spot on the couch to see who’s at the door. Now you can see when someone rings your Nest Doorbell right from your lock screen. This feature requires a compatible Nest Doorbell (sold separately) and the Google Home or Nest app,” said the company in a recent blog post.

Other features announced were a flashlight reminder, air quality alerts, a screenshot shortcut, new Pride Month-themed wallpapers, and a new Sound amplifier for those suffering hearing loss.