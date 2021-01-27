HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Realme's Samsung Galaxy S21 Rival To Launch Next Month

Realme’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Rival To Launch Next Month

27 Jan 2021
Chinese brand Realme is gearing up to launch the Race series, with a Pro model which is set to rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Race series, which has a launch date confirmed for February, reportedly have a number of specs and features which are similar to Samsung’s next-generation S21 devices.

The Realme Race Pro will have a 6.8-inch 160Hz screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 125W charging – making it a remarkably similar device to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra is 6.9 inches and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Pricing and the specs of the standard Race models are still unconfirmed.

According to local rumours, the Race series is due to launch ‘after the Spring festival’ in China and then in international markets. The Spring Festival falls on February 12.

Samsung and Realme are hardly comparable when it comes to market share, however the Chinese-owned brand is slowly gaining traction in the smartphone arena.

As reported by Counterpoint Research, Realme’s smartphone market share has jumped from 0% to 4% since 2019, while Samsung has stayed stagnant at 21%.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
