Gaming peripherals giant Razer has unveiled a new lightweight wireless gaming mouse.

The new Orochi V2 is powered by a AA or AAA battery, and Razer says it can last for more than 900 hours on a single AA with a Bluetooth connection. Available in either black or white, it features mechanical mouse switches and a 5G advanced optical sensor, and is small enough to fit into a pocket or carry bag.

According to Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit, the new mouse blends performance with portability.

“The Orochi V2 uses state-of-the-art gaming grade components combined with unique lightweight design features, making it the ideal portable gaming mouse,” he said.

Aside from its Bluetooth capability, the mouse is also compatible with Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology, which offers lag-free dual-device support on one dongle, though this will reduce battery life estimates to around 425 hours.

The Orochi V2 is now available through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee, as well as direct through Razer and its channel partners, for $114.95 AUD.