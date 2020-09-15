Gaming hardware manufacturer, Razer, reportedly exposed the personal data of over 100,000 gamers, with email addresses and phone numbers leaked for over a month.

Reported by The Verge, security researcher Volodymyr Diachenko found customer data on Razer’s website was inadvertently made public on August 18th, due to a server misconfiguration.

A record of orders made on the company’s digital store reportedly compromised the personal information of over 100,000 gamers, however, credit card information was not included.

Diachenko claims to have reached out to Razer several times over a three week period, with the company acknowledging that the server misconfiguration potentially exposed personal information such as names, numbers and shipping addresses.

Razer asserts payment methods were not leaked, and that the server misconfiguration was fixed on September 9.

Consumers who have queries about the leak are invited to email the company here.