Nintendo Boost Switch Production To Historic High

By | 15 Sep 2020
Global shortages of the best-selling Nintendo Switch are set to be slightly appeased, after the company raised its production goal to a historic 25 million units, amid a surge in gaming during the coronavirus crisis.

Reported by the Nikkei Asian Review, Nintendo is boosting output of the Switch console by 20% for the fiscal year through to March 2021 – its highest output since the Switch’s release in 2017.

As previously reported, back in April Nintendo revealed it was planning to produce around 20 million Switch units for the fiscal year.

The company has struggled to meet global demand for the best-selling console, with supply chain difficulties amidst COVID19 further exacerbating output.

Shortages prompt private sellers to list the Switch for sale online for a significant mark-up versus its RRP.

Switch demand further spiked following the release of titles such as Animal Crossing, which reportedly sold over 11 million copies in twelve days.

The news comes as gaming rivals such as Sony’s PlayStation eye the holiday season for increased sales.

