CANBERRA: Reports of ransomware demands across Australia grew 150 percent in the first half of 2020, according to the latest report from the Australian Information Commissioner.

The comissioner says that overall the total number of breaches for the six months to June 30 grew 16 percent year-on-year, but was down three percent from the previous six-month period.

Human error was one of the biggest causes of breaches growing seven percent over the period.

The commissioner said this reinforces the need for organisations to take reasonable steps to prevent human error breaches, including training for staff who handle personal information.

Hacking and malware saw 13 percent and four percent increases respectively over the period. About 84 percent of breaches involved home addresses, phone numbers or e-mail addresses, passports and driver licence numbers.