The Institute for Basic Science have revealed research suggesting that quantum batteries would be able to reduce electric vehicle charge times at home from 10 hours to 3 minutes. As a result, charging your electric vehicle would be as quick as filling your car with petrol.

According to their report published in the Physical Review Letters journal, “The source of this quantum speedup lies in the use of entangling operations, in which the cells are charged collectively as a whole… In contrast, classical batteries are charged in parallel, meaning that each cell is charged independently of each other.”

While at this stage, quantum batteries are not yet viable for daily use, researchers at the institute have developed a proof of concept that works via laser charging. They hope that this will encourage businesses to invest in the technology and launch electric vehicles into a new era, as the rapid charging would be incredibly appealing to consumers.