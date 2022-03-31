HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Quantum Batteries Could Charge EVs In Three Minutes

Quantum Batteries Could Charge EVs In Three Minutes

By | 31 Mar 2022

The Institute for Basic Science have revealed research suggesting that quantum batteries would be able to reduce electric vehicle charge times at home from 10 hours to 3 minutes. As a result, charging your electric vehicle would be as quick as filling your car with petrol.

According to their report published in the Physical Review Letters journal, “The source of this quantum speedup lies in the use of entangling operations, in which the cells are charged collectively as a whole… In contrast, classical batteries are charged in parallel, meaning that each cell is charged independently of each other.”

While at this stage, quantum batteries are not yet viable for daily use, researchers at the institute have developed a proof of concept that works via laser charging. They hope that this will encourage businesses to invest in the technology and launch electric vehicles into a new era, as the rapid charging would be incredibly appealing to consumers.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
QLD Introduces EV Incentives Package
New Technology By Australian Scientists Improves Batteries
Research Shows SmartHouse Tech Demand Surging
NSW Commits $171M To EV Charging Network
6 Million EVs Will Ship This Year: Gartner
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Paid Almost $180 Million in 2021
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Franchisee Moves Leading To Divorce & Broken Marriages
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Apple and Meta Supplied Hackers With User Data
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Logitech Set To Be A Big Winner After HP Poly Deal
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Known for their premium turntables and record players, Austrian Company Pro-Ject have announced the debut of their very first automatic...
Read More