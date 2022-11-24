Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range smartphone chip in the Snapdragon 782G which is a revamped version of the Snapdragon 778G from last year.

The announcement was more of a soft launch since the company merely issued a simple press release on the product page of its website, rather than announcing the chip at its glossy annual 5G summit held earlier in the year like the previous chip.

The CPU element of the chip gets a faster clock speed, now at 2.7GHz rather than the Snapdragon 778G’s 2.5GHz, delivering a 5% performance boost.

The GPU, on the other hand, supplies a 10% performance boost over the Snapdragon 778G.

It’s a subtle evolution best explained by the Snapdragon 782G’s use of a Kryo 670 CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU. Those are the same components as the Snapdragon 778G.

Besides a subtle performance boost, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 782G will apply “effortless AI” to photography and communication. It’ll also be able to capture from three cameras simultaneously.

Snapdragon X53 5G modem will enable smooth connectivity.

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is mentioned, as is Quick Charge 4+ technology, both of which remains the same.

The new Snapdragon retains most of the features from the past year. Even so, the Snapdragon 782G is expected to power some of the most noteworthy mid-range phones of the next year or two.