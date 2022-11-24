HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Gaming Industry Facing First Annual Decline In A Decade

Gaming Industry Facing First Annual Decline In A Decade

By | 24 Nov 2022

Global consumer spending on video games is expected to fall 4.3 per cent in 2022, as a dearth of big Christmas releases compounds weaker spending, inflationary concerns, and the threat of a recession.

This is according to estimates from Newzoo BV. This would mark the first year-on-year decline since the firm started tracking the gaming industry in 2012 – meaning this might actually mark the first annual sales downturn in decades.

Video game spending increased 7.6 per cent in 2021, and 25 per cent in 2020, as the pandemic first hit.

But a slew of lacklustre sales outlooks for the current holiday quarter by the major software companies doesn’t bode well for 2022’s overall sales. Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Take-Two are all without major releases this quarter.

Credit: Epic Games

“We recognise that the risk of the global economy slowing down is increasing further,” Sony’s finance chief, Hiroki Totoki told investors earlier this month as the company lowered the full fiscal-year revenue forecast for Sony’s videogames and network-services segment by about 12 per cent..

Chinese gaming giant Tencent reported its second straight sales decline – the first consecutive drop in the company’s history, while Electronic Arts and Take-Two both lowered their full fiscal-year forecasts earlier this month.

“We attribute it to macroeconomic conditions and we want to be realistic about it,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said at the time.

Roblox Corp, said average bookings per daily user declined 11 per cent last quarter, while Activision Blizzard saw monthly active users fall 6 per cent, while Microsoft’s Xbox content and services revenue dropped 3 per cent in the September quarter.


302949

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Notebook Shipments Down 13%
Games Market Down 4.3% This Year
Streaming-Only Xbox Would Have Been Too Expensive: Microsoft
Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming To More Samsung TVs
Candy Crush Bucks Mobile Gaming Slump
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Black Friday Participation Tipped To Rise 22%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Nick Scali Forecasts 66% Profit Leap For Current Period
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Wyze Launches 2K Security Camera In OZ
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Stolen Sound United Linked Patents, Apple CEO Fighting Having To Explain
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
REVIEW: JBL Tour One Headphones – Great Comfort and Sound
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Black Friday Participation Tipped To Rise 22%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Seven out of ten Australians plan to participate in this year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday bonanza, according to Nielsen research. If...
Read More