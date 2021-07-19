Despite losing 267,000 cable customers for its premium box service during 2020, Foxtel had an impressive 2020, migrating numerous customers across to its streaming video on demand services, and growing its overall viewer share by evolving its business model.

Sport provider Kayo managed to snare 624,000 paying subscribers throughout 2020, a figure that had rocketed past 1 million by March, 2021. This is despite the disruption to sports in the first half of 2020.

Binge, Foxtel’s streaming service, netted 431,000 paying subscribers in just seven months, after launching in June.

The company’s net subscriber growth in 2020 was approximately 12 per cent.

“These numbers demonstrate not only an evolution in business models but, more importantly, the demand for premium “cord free” SVOD services in retaining and attracting subscribers in a market competing for attention as much as subscription revenue,” PwC’s report says.