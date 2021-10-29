HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Problems Emerge With Google Pixel 6 Pro Display

Problems Emerge With Google Pixel 6 Pro Display

By | 29 Oct 2021

The new Google Pixel 6 is a significantly better smartphone than prior models from the big search Company, however an old issue appears to have resurfaced with Reddit posts identifying a flickering issue with the display screen on the Pixel 6 Pro.

This is an old issue that plagued the Pixel 5. We have not witnessed this problem despite using the basic Pixel 6 for several days.

The handful of complaints all relate to the display and a flickering issue on the Pixel 6 Pro.

According to a Reddit post, the display of the Pixel 6 Pro flickers when pressing the power button while the phone is off.

This is not a one-off issue as the comments under the post confirm many other users are experiencing the same issue.

While it doesn’t seem to be a big deal, there are concerns that it might be a precursor to a bigger issue claims several reviewers.

Another user has complained about a green tint on the display of the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both use an OLED panel, and this problem has been seen on other devices such as Apple iPhones that have an OLED display.

Another complaint is that a second punch hole has appeared on the Pixel 6 Pro, right below the first one.

According to the user who shared a video on Twitter, this is not a damaged display but that the screen was punched twice.

In the thread narrating the issue, the user revealed that the device had been replaced.

On Reddit the bulk of the reviews are positive with users praising Google’s latest smartphone.

Google is yet to respond to these claims.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Optus Turns Brisbane Store Into FIFA 22 Boot Camp
Google Says Update Your Pixel 6 Now
COMMENT: I’m An Android Smartphone But No-One Buys Me. What am I?
Snapchat Teams Up With Google For Quick Pixel 6 Access
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Launched Another Big Camera Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Secure Your Home With Arlo Cameras And Get $200 Back
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
eStore Opens Fifth Logistics Hub
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Shares Of World’s Largest Music Company Surge
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Google Android 12L Debuts Early Next Year
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Kim Kardashian Papped Wearing Unannounced Beats Fit Pro
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Secure Your Home With Arlo Cameras And Get $200 Back
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Arlo Technologies have announced a win/win for customers and retailers. The company are offering $200 back via redemption when you...
Read More