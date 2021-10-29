The new Google Pixel 6 is a significantly better smartphone than prior models from the big search Company, however an old issue appears to have resurfaced with Reddit posts identifying a flickering issue with the display screen on the Pixel 6 Pro.

This is an old issue that plagued the Pixel 5. We have not witnessed this problem despite using the basic Pixel 6 for several days.

The handful of complaints all relate to the display and a flickering issue on the Pixel 6 Pro.

According to a Reddit post, the display of the Pixel 6 Pro flickers when pressing the power button while the phone is off.

This is not a one-off issue as the comments under the post confirm many other users are experiencing the same issue.

While it doesn’t seem to be a big deal, there are concerns that it might be a precursor to a bigger issue claims several reviewers.

Another user has complained about a green tint on the display of the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both use an OLED panel, and this problem has been seen on other devices such as Apple iPhones that have an OLED display.

Another complaint is that a second punch hole has appeared on the Pixel 6 Pro, right below the first one.

According to the user who shared a video on Twitter, this is not a damaged display but that the screen was punched twice.

In the thread narrating the issue, the user revealed that the device had been replaced.

On Reddit the bulk of the reviews are positive with users praising Google’s latest smartphone.

Google is yet to respond to these claims.