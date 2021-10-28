Arlo Technologies have announced a win/win for customers and retailers. The company are offering $200 back via redemption when you purchase the award-winning Arlo Pro 4 camera kit to upgrade your home security.

The offer is open through participating retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings and The Good Guys in Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

Part of the respected company’s Cash Back Bonanza campaign, the initiative is designed to help customers gain peace of mind.

“We’ve decided to give our consumers an added incentive to secure their homes over the busy holiday period,” says Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC at Arlo.

“As we all look to take advantage of the summer months and travel outside our homes again, it will be reassuring to have an Arlo Pro 4 camera in place to monitor your home or business.

“We also hope this promotion will help stimulate the category for our retailers at the busiest time of the year.”

The offer finishes at 11.59pm December 24, then you have until January 14 to submit your purchase details to receive the offer.

For full terms and conditions and the complete list of retailers participating, go to arlopromotions.com.au/terms.