Amazon’s Prime Day saw strong online sales growth in the US even as supply chain problems and a robust spending appetite limited the level of discounts on popular products including electronics.

Total online sales across all US retailers jumped 8.7 percent from last year’s levels to US$5.6 billion according to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index.

The event this year coincided with the lifting of Covid restrictions in many countries as well as stiffer competition from retailers like Target.

Analysts estimate this year’s total Prime Day sales will range from $9.5 billion to $12 billion, a record for the event.