HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Who’s Up Who In The AV Industry

Who’s Up Who In The AV Industry

By | 24 Jun 2021

COMMENT: What a bitchy world the AV industry can be.

Copied designs, poaching of staff and poor performances by distributors is all part of the comments doing the rounds at the moment.

The latest appears to involve Cogworks Wave Train and industry executive David Moseley who claims that he is one of the “most maligned” industry executives in Australia.

Recently Australian distributor Cogworks announced the upcoming launch of an Australian designed cinema speaker brand, Elementi this has led to claims that they are copies of the Pro Audio technology range previously distributed by Cogworks Pro Audio technology range of products.

Mosley claims this is “utter bullshit”.

How would anyone know we have had the product under development for a long time and anyway the web site for the Elementi range is not up yet”.

Then there is UK based Tom Garrett the International Sales Manager of Trinov who has been described by one competitor to Cogworks as a real “stirrer”.

He’s no fan of mine claims Mosely who pointed out that Garrett was the man responsible for claiming that Cogworks had poached Jono Dorset a former sales manager at Len Wallis.

This was not the case; the only possible connection was that Dorset was taking on a director role at Denote which happens to be located in the same NSW suburb as Cogworks.

Garret according to some people in the industry has also been running off at the mouth after Cogworks walked away from his Trinov brand replacing it with Storm Audio products which Len Wallis is now selling.

According to insiders Garrett appointed Krix as a secondary distributor in an effort to grow sales in the cinema market, this was despite all the work put in by Cogworks.

Other insiders claim Trinov was shopping the market before the falling out with Cogworks.

The bitching in the industry appears to have become an everyday past time for Phil Hawkins and Peter Shamoon from Premium Audio Products, who are still trying to justify their questionable exit from Qualifi.

According to retailers they are still bagging out anyone who worked for Qualifi while also taking wild swipes at new archrival Sound United who are cutting deals with both the mass channel and specialist dealers while Klipsch is still waiting to get a sales number from Harvey Norman.

Then there is the specialist sound retailer whose actions have been described as “plain stupid” after he wrote a letter to suppliers telling them not to come to his shop until after 6.00pm because they “disturbed his sales staff”.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
StormAudio Announces New Products, Upgrades, And 5-Year Warranties
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Cogworks Offers Trade-In Deals For StormAudio Products
Cogworks Nabs StormAudio Distribution, Gives Up Trinnov
Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
The Age Of Sustainability: Bodyguardz Takes New Approach With Mobile Cases
Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Prime Day Sees Sales Boost Despite Supply Chain Issues
Amazon Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Intel To Create New Units, New Executive Roles
Intel Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Battery Production Key To Australian Economic Growth
Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Afterpay shares have shot up this morning as the buy-now-pay-later giant brings its service to a lineup of popular US...
Read More