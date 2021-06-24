HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Intel > Intel To Create New Units, New Executive Roles

Intel To Create New Units, New Executive Roles

By | 24 Jun 2021
,

Semiconductor giant Intel says it will create two new business units focussing separately on software and high-performance computing and graphics.

Current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior leadership roles, while technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join the company.

Lavender most recently served as CTO of VMware and will be the general manager of the new software and advanced technology group, while Koduri will join an accelerated computing systems and graphics group.

A veteran of Apple and AMD, Koduri will lead the new group tasked with competing against rival Nvidia whose graphics chips have gained ground in data centres.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Intel’s CPU Market Share To Hit New Lows In 2022
Chip-Gate Slows Acer Production
Intel Unveils New Chips, 5G Modem For Thin-And-Light Notebooks
US Chip Funding Could Result In Up To 10 New Factories: Officials
Europe Approves SK Hynix Intel NAND Flash Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
The Age Of Sustainability: Bodyguardz Takes New Approach With Mobile Cases
Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Who’s Up Who In The AV Industry
Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Prime Day Sees Sales Boost Despite Supply Chain Issues
Amazon Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
Battery Production Key To Australian Economic Growth
Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Afterpay shares have shot up this morning as the buy-now-pay-later giant brings its service to a lineup of popular US...
Read More