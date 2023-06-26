Logitech have suffered a stock hit and a flooding of negative, sarcastic reviews after it was revealed to be behind the controller used to navigate the Titan submersible.

OceanGate have claimed the sub was made using a handful of off-the-shelf components, which included scaffolding pipes and a video game controller as a steering wheel.

A modified version of Logitech’s F710 wireless controller was used to operate the vessel.

Now the US listed shares for Logitech have fallen 3.4% since last Monday when the vessel was revealed to be missing after losing connection with mothership Polar Prince.

The shares plunged up to 11% on Wednesday, however they were at $55.71 during early Friday trades.

It is listed on AUD Amazon for $59.99 AUD and rates four stars.

It has been commonly used as a video game controller for the PlayStation, but the Amazon listing claims it can connect to computer games as well.

The question and answer section on the listing has also been flooded with sarcastic queries.

“Can I use this for my submersible?” and “Would you recommend this controller for piloting a tourist submarine? Asking for a friend, thanks!”

The cheaper Logitech F310 controller has been listed as “Amazon’s Choice” and has also received sarcastic comments since the submersible began its voyage to the Titanic wreck.

“Look elsewhere for your submarine needs.”

“Controller sank my submarine,” which almost 200 others voted was “helpful.”

A two-star review said, “DO NOT USE THIS FOR STEERING A SUBMARINE. HUGE. MISTAKE.”

One user sarcastically rated it five stars saying, “Perfect for controlling my submersible. I love finding economic solutions to my problems.”

A submersible is unable to reach the bottom of the ocean without its mothership, unlike a normal submarine.

Chief Executive of OceanGate once bragged about the invention of his submersible operating through the use of simple objects.

He showcases the F710, jokingly saying “this is not your grandfather’s submersible. It shouldn’t take a lot of skill.”

He then held up a vintage grey gaming device saying, “We run this whole thing off this game controller.”

He later became one of the five passengers, now believed to have imploded, killing all aboard.

Other passengers were Titanic specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, UK billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire and mogul Shanzada Dawood and his 19 year old son Sulaiman.

Debris was located from the vessel on the ocean floor, revealed a top-secret US Navy system picked up acoustic detection and sounds from the implosion.

The death of the passengers was announced on Thursday afternoon by the US Coast Guard.