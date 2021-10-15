HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Poor Japanese Sales A Bad Sign For Nintendo’s Switch OLED

Poor Japanese Sales A Bad Sign For Nintendo’s Switch OLED

By | 15 Oct 2021

Nintendo’s Switch OLED has made a poor debut in Japan, which doesn’t bode well for the console’s success as it is released globally today.

The console sold only 138,409 units in home market Japan over the launch weekend, according to sales tracker Famitsu.

By comparison, the original Switch sold 330,637 units in 2017, and Switch Lite sold 177,936 in 2019. The Switch has sold 89 million unit, worldwide.

Nintendo’s share price has plummeted by 20 per cent over the year. But it may not be over for the OLED model.

“The OLED model will become more popular than the standard or Lite models, supported by existing owners who would upgrade from older models or add another unit to their households,” Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto told Bloomberg.

“Nintendo is similar to Tesla in terms of offering unique products, and just like the car company, it has a rabid fan base.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Nintendo Warns: Don’t Peel Protective Cover Off Switch OLED
Nintendo Looks For Xmas Smash With Metroid Dread
Switch Success Super Smash Bros Reveals final character
Nintendo Releasing N64 And Mega Drive Controllers For Switch
Nintendo Switch Can Now Connect To Bluetooth Headphones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shopify Partners With Microsoft On Global Program
Latest News
/
October 15, 2021
/
Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn In China
Latest News
/
October 15, 2021
/
Why Is Hisense Concealing A Claimed $3.37M Fraud
Latest News
/
October 15, 2021
/
Samsung May Soon Allow Users to Customize Their Smartphones  
Latest News
/
October 14, 2021
/
Pentanet Founder Stephen Cornish
GeForce Now Launches In Five Days, Pricing Announced
Latest News
/
October 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shopify Partners With Microsoft On Global Program
Latest News
/
October 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Shopify has launched its first global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program in partnership with the top ERP providers including Microsoft...
Read More