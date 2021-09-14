HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Camera > Poly Rolls Out Pro-Grade Videoconferencing Cameras

Poly Rolls Out Pro-Grade Videoconferencing Cameras

By | 14 Sep 2021
,

Premium audio and video solutions brand Poly has unveiled two new professional-grade videoconferencing products designed for large workspaces.

The Poly Studio X70 video bar (below) and Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera (above) come equipped with 4K sensors as well as Poly’s Director AI technology, which it says gives the feel of “a real live broadcast quality production”.

The E70 is Zoom certified, with the X70 expected to be certified by December; each will support the Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery feature, which creates a gallery view using AI.

Andy Hurt, MD of Poly ANZ, described the new devices as “conference room heroes” which deliver quality videoconferencing to hybrid workplaces.

“At Poly we are committed to delivering a broadcast quality experience through our video-conferencing gear.

“By incorporating film production rules and AI capabilities we are bringing meeting equality to participants in every style of room, regardless of their location,” he said.

The Studio E70 and X70 are available through Poly distributors and resellers in Australia. Poly is distributed in Australia by Exclusive Networks and Dicker Data, and more recently Cellnet, alongside other certified partners and resellers.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Poly Headsets Free Users From Their Desks
Cellnet Reports Record 261% Profit Rise During Lockdowns
Cellnet Scores Poly In Big Distribution Deal
REVIEW: Poly Studio P5 Webcam – Great Ideas, Disappointing Execution
Zoom Gets Into Phone Hardware
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
New Android Malware Puts Aussies At Risk
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Target Selling Tesla Cybertruck For Under $200
Latest News Tesla
/
September 14, 2021
/
Sennheiser Brings ‘TrueResponse’ To CX Earphones
Latest News Sound
/
September 14, 2021
/
Lawsuit Puts Amazon Wholesale Policies In Crosshairs
Amazon Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
September 14, 2021, will officially go down in smartphone history – as the day that Samsung released Android 12 beta...
Read More