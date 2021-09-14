Premium audio and video solutions brand Poly has unveiled two new professional-grade videoconferencing products designed for large workspaces.

The Poly Studio X70 video bar (below) and Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera (above) come equipped with 4K sensors as well as Poly’s Director AI technology, which it says gives the feel of “a real live broadcast quality production”.

The E70 is Zoom certified, with the X70 expected to be certified by December; each will support the Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery feature, which creates a gallery view using AI.

Andy Hurt, MD of Poly ANZ, described the new devices as “conference room heroes” which deliver quality videoconferencing to hybrid workplaces.

“At Poly we are committed to delivering a broadcast quality experience through our video-conferencing gear.

“By incorporating film production rules and AI capabilities we are bringing meeting equality to participants in every style of room, regardless of their location,” he said.

The Studio E70 and X70 are available through Poly distributors and resellers in Australia. Poly is distributed in Australia by Exclusive Networks and Dicker Data, and more recently Cellnet, alongside other certified partners and resellers.