HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Headphones > Poly Launches “Work From Anywhere” ANC Headset

Poly Launches “Work From Anywhere” ANC Headset

By | 12 May 2021
,

Premium audio and video company Poly has launched a new stereo Bluetooth headset with ANC, designed for use outside the office.

The Voyager Focus 2, available now in Australia, marries ANC with Poly’s next-generation “Acoustic Fence” technology for noise reduction. It can be used either wirelessly with up to 19 hours of talk time, or as a corded device connected via USB.

According to Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ, the headset is aimed at workers who need to “work from anywhere” without distractions.

“The Voyager Focus 2 is packed with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice – no other background noises – thanks to our high-performance microphones and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology,” he said.

The new headset is Microsoft Teams Open Office certified, and comes in either UC or Office configurations, the latter being for people who need to connect to multiple devices over the course of a single day.

The Voyager Focus 2 is available now through Poly’s authorised resellers.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Poly Launches All-In-One Videoconferencing Display
Poly Releases New Smart Speakerphone Range For Remote Work
ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom
Poly Wobbles, Plantronics Consumer Business A Basket Case, Gaming Business Sold
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yet Another Big Name Ditches MWC 2021
Latest News MWC 2021
/
May 12, 2021
/
Allegro Removes JobKeeper Subsidies From Profit Numbers Ahead Of $400M Float
Industry Latest News
/
May 12, 2021
/
The Federal Budget Includes Tax Offsets For Video Game Developers
Industry Latest News
/
May 12, 2021
/
Wesfarmers Chief Executive Applauds The Budget
Industry Latest News
/
May 12, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Yale Prima Wobbles As Revenues Plunge, Future JVC, Claims Director Despite Recalls
Latest News
/
May 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yet Another Big Name Ditches MWC 2021
Latest News MWC 2021
/
May 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 has suffered another setback, with Samsung the latest major manufacturer to pull out of the...
Read More