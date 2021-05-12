Premium audio and video company Poly has launched a new stereo Bluetooth headset with ANC, designed for use outside the office.

The Voyager Focus 2, available now in Australia, marries ANC with Poly’s next-generation “Acoustic Fence” technology for noise reduction. It can be used either wirelessly with up to 19 hours of talk time, or as a corded device connected via USB.

According to Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ, the headset is aimed at workers who need to “work from anywhere” without distractions.

“The Voyager Focus 2 is packed with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice – no other background noises – thanks to our high-performance microphones and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology,” he said.

The new headset is Microsoft Teams Open Office certified, and comes in either UC or Office configurations, the latter being for people who need to connect to multiple devices over the course of a single day.

The Voyager Focus 2 is available now through Poly’s authorised resellers.