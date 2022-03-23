South American-based data extortion company Lapsus$ breach Microsoft security and gained access to their Azure DevOps source code repositories over the weekend and have now a portion of what they stole available online

The hack gave them access to the source code for Bing, Cortana and more, a feat that was proven via a post on Telegram that showed that Lapsus$ had access to Microsoft’s Azure DevOps account.

The stolen data has since been uploaded online via a 9GB torrent, which the hacking group claims to contain 90% of the source code for Bing and 45% of the source code for Bing Maps and Cortana.

While Lapsus$ have stated that they did not leak all the source code, security researchers with BleepingComputer claim that when uncompressed, the upload contains 37GB of projects, and that the content uploaded is indeed legitimate.

This latest hack follows several other major attacks by Lapsus$ on tech companies such as Nvidia, Samsung, Vodafone, Ubisoft and Mercado Libre.

It is speculated that the group used corporate insiders to gain access, as they have openly stated previously that they actively look to hire insiders and employees of large software and technology companies, ranging from gaming, hardware, and telephone services.

Their Telegram channel is also a medium on which they announce their actions and has earned them a following of almost 40k subscribers, and garnering attention from other large companies and law enforcement agencies.