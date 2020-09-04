Philips has expanded its Fidelio headphones range with two new wireless earbuds and one over-ear model – inclusive of its new flagship earbuds.

The new T8505 is marketed are the company’s flagship true wireless earbuds, with 13mm neodymium drivers and advanced active noise canceling (plus ambient mode).

Battery life comes in at 6 to 5 hours (ANC), with the accompanying charging case offering an additional 18 hours. USB-C quick charging claims to deliver one hour of playback from 15 minutes plugged in.

Intuitive push-to-talk offers hands-free access to voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

The more mid-range T5505 also includes active noise cancelling, powered by smaller 8mm neodymium drivers. Google Fast Pair offers quick connection to Android devices.

Battery life is around 4.5 hours (ANC), with around 15 hours within the charging case.

The Philips Fidelio H9505 over-ear headphones are aimed at longer listening sessions, boasting 40mm neodymium drivers and support for high-resolution audio playback.

Soft ear cups pledge comfortable wear, with 20 hours of battery life using active noise cancelling.

The T8505 and T505 will launch internationally in October, and the over-ear H9505 in November. Local pricing and availibity is to be announced.