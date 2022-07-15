Apple’s 2023 smartphone, the iPhone 15, will be the first in the company’s line-up to feature a periscope lens, according to the latest analysis.

In a report published by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino based tech company will be fitting the 2023 iPhone with periscope camera technology, but only on the most expensive model – the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Periscope lenses boast better zoom capabilities than a traditional telephoto lens.

Periscope camera technology isn’t exactly new, with it being a mainstay in high end Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and first being introduced in 2019 with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo originally speculated that the technology would be featured on the entire iPhone 15 Pro range, but has since said it will be exclusively featured in the Pro Max. This is likely due to the issue of space. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other phones with periscope lenses are all quite large, just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max will inevitably be, and thus have the room to store the technology.

Ming-Chi Kuo has added that the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro will be the first small Apple smartphone with a periscope lens.

The upcoming 2022 iPhone 14 Pro won’t have periscope technology, but will feature a 48MP ultra wide lens instead of the typical 12MP camera.