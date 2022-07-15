HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Periscope Lens To Be iPhone 15 Pro Max Exclusive

Periscope Lens To Be iPhone 15 Pro Max Exclusive

By | 15 Jul 2022

Apple’s 2023 smartphone, the iPhone 15, will be the first in the company’s line-up to feature a periscope lens, according to the latest analysis.

In a report published by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino based tech company will be fitting the 2023 iPhone with periscope camera technology, but only on the most expensive model – the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Periscope lenses boast better zoom capabilities than a traditional telephoto lens.

Periscope camera technology isn’t exactly new, with it being a mainstay in high end Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and first being introduced in 2019 with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo originally speculated that the technology would be featured  on the entire iPhone 15 Pro range, but has since said it will be exclusively featured in the Pro Max. This is likely due to the issue of space. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other phones with periscope lenses are all quite large, just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max will inevitably be, and thus have the room to store the technology.

Ming-Chi Kuo has added that the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro will be the first small Apple smartphone with a periscope lens.

The upcoming 2022 iPhone 14 Pro won’t have periscope technology, but will feature a 48MP ultra wide lens instead of the typical 12MP camera.

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Motorola Shares 200MP Photo From Edge X30 Pro
Apple Developing OLED iPad With Samsung, LG
New Entertainment Beast Launched By Motorola With Dolby Atmos
Apple Mac Shipments Increase As PC Sales Plummet
Apple iPhone 14 Tipped For Significant Price Hike
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Association Chairman Quits Amidst Funding Controversy
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
Sony Reward PlayStation Gamers With Loyalty Program
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
BTS Signs Disney+ Content Deal
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
ACCC Has Data Concerns With ANZ’s MYOB Takeover
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
Samsung Take On Party Audio With Sound Tower Speakers
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Association Chairman Quits Amidst Funding Controversy
Latest News
/
July 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
National Retail Association chairman Mark Brodie has resigned amidst controversy surrounding mysterious funding linked to tobacco companies. Brodie has been...
Read More