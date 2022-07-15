HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BTS Signs Disney+ Content Deal

By | 15 Jul 2022

Disney has announced a global content deal with Korean pop juggernauts BTS, which will see at least “five major content titles” appear on the Disney+ streaming services.

Two exclusive series featuring BTS will premiere on the service: BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, a 4K live performance at Sofi Stadium, and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries about the band with “unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years.”

This deal is part of Disney+ plans to move further into the APAC market. The company plans to create 50 APAC originals by next year.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways,” explains Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company.

“We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”


