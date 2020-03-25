HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Perils Of Working From Home: The Rise Of Zoombombing

Perils Of Working From Home: The Rise Of Zoombombing

By | 25 Mar 2020
, ,
anonymous person

Zoom, a video and audio conferencing platform, fast became the popular mode of communication for the thousands of businesses operating remotely. Now, the term ‘Zoombombing’ is quickly gaining traction.

‘Zoombombing’ refers to Zoom calls that are hijacked by trolls. In most cases of the trend, people have been taking advantage of the automatic Zoom setting that allows call participants to share their screen without the permission.

There have been widespread reports of Zoombombing – with everything from violent videos to pornographic content shown on company calls.

Public events are particularly at risk of Zoombombing, as anyone that has the link can join. There have been reports of some trolls having multiple user profiles in a call, and switching between them to display disturbing content.

The New York Times reported that Chipotle’s public event had to be shut down because porn was being broadcasted to hundreds of attendees.

If you’re planning on hosting a Zoom call, you should go into ‘Meeting Settings’ and disable the ‘Allow Participant To Share’, ‘Allow Participants To Chat With’, ‘File Transfer’ and ‘Join Before Host’ toggles to prevent any trouble before it starts.

Zoom has advised people hosting private meetings to keep their password protections on to prevent unwanted attendees. For public events, the company has said hosts should double-check that only they can share their screen.

Zoom also outlines the following in-meeting protective features:

Despite the rising incidence of Zoombombing, Zoom usage is unlikely to drop off anytime soon given the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q4 FY20 the number of Zoom customers that had more than 10 employees rose by 61%, while the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 to revenue rose by 86%.

On 4th of March, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said, “Given this coronavirus, I think overnight, almost every business really understands they needed a tool like this. This will dramatically change the landscape.”

Zoom’s total revenue for Q4 FY20 rose by 78% year-on-year, hitting $188.3 million.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Big Data & AI Needed To Manage CCV-19 Induced Data Traffic
Online Scammers Exploit Coronavirus Outbreak
Supermarkets Take Online Operations On War Footing
COVID-19: YouTube and Netflix Lower Bandwidth Streams To Cope With Demand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wesfarmers Close Kmart Stores Harvey Norman Tipped To Follow
Coronavirus Distribution Harvey Norman
/
March 25, 2020
/
CBA runs AI Over 230,000 Words Of ASIC Regulation
Communication Content Industry
/
March 25, 2020
/
AU Govt Moves To Ban Web Sites
Brands Communication Content
/
March 25, 2020
/
Big Data & AI Needed To Manage CCV-19 Induced Data Traffic
Communication Content Industry
/
March 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In order to ensure the supply of ventilators, testing kits, personal protective equipment and other medical equipment during the COVID-19...
Read More