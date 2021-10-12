HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Peloton Launching First Aussie Showroom Tomorrow

By | 12 Oct 2021

Peloton is opening its first Australian showroom tomorrow in the Westfield shopping mall in Bondi Junction.

The fitness company has also announced a partnership with department store David Jones, as well as a standalone showroom to launch later this year in Martin Place.

Peloton’s Bike and Bike+ products also hit the first David Jones store in the country yesterday, with an in-store installation at the Elizabeth Street store in the CBD. Similar installations will open in David Jones stores on Bourke Street and Chadstone.

“Our new physical footprint illustrates our commitment to Australia and our members, locally and abroad,” said Peloton Australia’s country manager Karen Lawson.

“We are excited to offer Aussies, who lead the world in the uptake of fitness and technology innovation, this retail experience, and the new installations are a great way to learn more about the brand.”

