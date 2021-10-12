Throughout 75 years of audio excellence, JBL have been the trusted name for some of the biggest moments in global and Australian music, both on-stage and behind the scenes, standing up for the belief that, “The ultimate goal of sound is to amplify music’s power to feel good, connected and alive.”

Whether making an impact at Woodstock in 1969 or 2020’s Sydney Bushfire Fundraiser, or countless gigs in between, or partnering with talent as diverse as Quincy Jones and Armin Van Buuren, this diamond anniversary celebration is as much about their history as the future.

Having sold more than 150 million portables and headphones, JBL today see the release of their first gaming range JBL Quantum as a highlight. As they do their first portable Bluetooth speaker made of recyclable materials, the JBL Flip 5 Eco.

Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman AUNZ, says, “It’s very rare that you are lucky enough to work for a brand that’s been around for 75 years. And when that brand brought sound to cinemas and is synonymous with major stadiums, concert halls, event centres, all the way down to pool and garage parties, it’s a pretty exciting time for the JBL team, and we are looking forward to the innovation and epic sound we will continue to bring to the next 75.”