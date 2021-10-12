HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Add New Streaming Options For Third-Party TVs

LG Add New Streaming Options For Third-Party TVs

12 Oct 2021

LG Electronics opened its advanced webOS platform to third-party televisions earlier this year, and now the electronics giant has expanded the content streaming options available to these users.

A new firmware update will introduce Disney+, Vudu, Pandora, HBO Max and SLING TV to any televisions running LG’s webOS.

A press release explains the move is part of the company’s plan to “strengthen its presence in the TV industry.”

“As both a manufacturer as well as an operating system developer, LG is now better able to deliver its vision for an easier, more streamlined content viewing experience to a wider audience.”

 

