Panasonic Unveils Compact & Lightweight Wide-Angle Lens

Panasonic has announced a new lightweight and compact wide-angle lens – the LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 – which will be available in Australia from July, a recommended retail price of $1,099.

“The new S Series lens is the lightest L-Mount model to be released by Panasonic,” said James Choi, Product Marketing Manager of Imaging, Panasonic.

“It delivers a unique focal length range for the full-frame category, with its compact size and wide-angle capabilities offering photographers great scope, from landscapes to street photography and even close-ups.”

Designed to be portable, the LUMIX S lens weighs 350g. It is also dust and splash resistant and is capable of operating at -10°C. Furthermore, it has a fluorine coating on the front lens element to repel water and oil.

This standard zoom lens boasts a focal length range from ultra-wide 20mm to standard 60mm, with a close-up capability of 0.15m and maximum magnification of 0.43x.

For video recording, the lens has a highly effective focus breathing suppression to ensure a smooth and high-quality video.