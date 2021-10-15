HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Launches Toughbook G2 In Australia

Panasonic Launches Toughbook G2 In Australia

By | 15 Oct 2021

Panasonic has launched its Toughbook G2 in Australia, a rugged device built to withstand the demands of a mobile workforce.

A lightweight yet solid device, weighing only 1.19kg, the G2 features an Intel® Core™ i5-10310U vPro™ processor, a 2D Barcode Reader, True Serial, 2nd LAN, additional USB 2.0 type A, Thermal Camera by FLIR, Smart Card Reader, and HF-RFID (NFC) Reader, and comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

It is also backwards compatible with Toughbook G1 and Toughbook 20 docks. The G2 also comes with optional 4G LTE, and 16GB RAM and 512GB OPAL SSD available storage space.

Battery life is over 12 hours, but can be extended with an optional click-and-switch battery that gives 18.5 hours.

“Increasingly, mobile workforces demand rugged devices that can withstand a unique set of challenges, operate in the harshest environmental conditions and deliver a greater level of safety and assurance, explains Ranjit Sohoni, Senior Product Marketing Manager – Mobile Solutions at Panasonic System Solutions Oceania.

“Panasonic is proud to continue offering our Toughbook solution to support a range of industries – from the critical work of emergency services currently protecting Australians on the frontline of a pandemic, to those working in field services, defence, mining and supply chain and logistics.”

The Toughbook G2 will retail from this month, starting at $4,099.

