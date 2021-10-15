HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
High-End McIntosh MX123 A/V Processor Upgraded To 8K

By | 15 Oct 2021

McIntosh’s high-end MX123 A/V home theatre pre-amp/processor has had an 8K compatibility upgrade – and all new units will support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz video resolutions and refresh rates (HDMI 2.1). It will also have the ability to upscale lower resolutions to 8K.

The new 13.2-channel unit doesn’t look different, until you peek behind it. With 10 HDMI ports, one input and two outputs will have 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz support, while all 10 will still support 4K/60Hz.

These will also offer Quick Media Switching (QMS), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Quick Frame Transport (QFT), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

All 10 ports support HDCP 2.3, Rec. 2020, 4:4:4 colour spacing, Dynamic Lip-sync, and 3D Video pass-through, as well as high-dynamic range formats HDR (static HDR), Dynamic HDR, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision (including low latency).

As for audio, besides 13.2 channels there will still be Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, Auro-3D, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, MPEG-H Audio, IMAX Enhanced, eARC/ARC, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and Audyssey MultEQ XT32.

It also has Connects with Control4 Certification from Control4 and Works with Crestron Home certification from Crestron.

