Panasonic has revealed its new rugged tablet aimed at enterprise and designed for mobile workforces.

The Android 10-powered Toughbook S1, built for applications like police and security, technicians, field service engineers, and maintenance and construction, features an ergonomic grip that makes it easy to hold one-handed, IP65/67 water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification; it can also withstand drops of up to 150cm onto concrete.

The device includes two cameras – 13MP with flashlight at the rear, and 5MP at the front – as well as a glove-enabled touchscreen and warm-swappable batteries with a click and switch design. It is powered by a Qualcomm SDM660 Octa-Core CPU, and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

According to Ranjit Sohoni, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Mobile Solutions at Panasonic, the Android Enterprise Recommended device includes enterprise-grade device deployment, management, and security, plus Google Play Protect.

“Security continues to be a priority – secure booting detects OS tampering and ensures application safety, while Google Play Protect detects and eliminates rogue apps.

“AER certification will mean that demanding industries such as warehousing and logistics, and mission-critical roles such as emergency services can be confident that the TOUGHBOOK S1 is a viable long-term investment, well suited to a wide range of mobile business applications,” said Sohoni.

The Toughbook S1 will be available in Australia starting in summer this year through Panasonic resellers and distributors, with pricing to be revealed closer to release.