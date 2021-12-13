Panasonic has announced its new range of Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, with five new models hitting the Australian market by February.

Designing to match the developing needs of educators and businesses operating remotely, the cameras slide into the Panasonic ecosystem, and feature secure and stable video communication, support for the latest video protocols, easy installation, and a versatile operation system.

The cameras use Panasonic’s AW and streaming protocol to ensure easy integration with most recording devices, video conferencing platforms, software, and room automation systems.

The complete PTZ camera lineup will start at $4,971, and be available from February, 2022.