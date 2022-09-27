HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Adds ‘Fluffy’ Rice Cooker To Range

Panasonic Adds ‘Fluffy’ Rice Cooker To Range

By | 27 Sep 2022

Panasonic who already has a strong line up of rice cookers hasnow an added an all-new Fluffy rice cooker.

The Japanese Companies new SR-HL151KST IH rice cooker has 11 menu settings, binchō-tan charcoal non-stick inner pan and a 1.5L capacity, for all those perfectly cooked rice dishes including “Fluffy Rice”.

Chasnyn Ousmand, Product Marketing Manager, Small Appliances & Personal Care said: “Our goal has always been to make things easier for people who love a good meal and want to simplify things in the kitchen. Our new Rice Cooker makes more than just rice – but if rice is what you are after, it can also make a fragrant and tasty serving each time.”

“We are more conscious than ever that people are keeping a closer eye on their wellbeing, so we have made sure that our new Rice Cooker offers you nourishing daily cooking.”

The new cooker also comes equipped with a food grade stainless steel steam basket which separates the starch in the rice to reduce the starch content. As the rice heats up during cooking, heat is evenly distributed and conducted through an induction process. The starch is then separated from the rice by intense steam. The rice that is left in the steam basket contains less starch.The Rice Cooker’s three-way induction capabilities and precise temperature control through inverter technology and fuzzy logic, allow heat to surround the inner pan, cooking each grain of rice evenly. This helps to release the fragrance and aromas of each grain to deliver perfectly soft and fluffy rice each time.

User Friendly and Functional Features
With 11 menu settings, home cooks can easily select a variety of delicious options. This allows for flexibility within the kitchen with choices such as white rice, brown rice, porridge, steam, reheat, cake and more. The SR-HL151KST simplifies what appliances are needed in the kitchen as it functions as a convenient multi-cooker that can make a range of no fuss meals. All pre-set menus are also adjustable to tailor to everyone’s taste.

Its durable inner pan and binchō-tan charcoal coating layer have high abrasion resistance, leaving the Rice Cooker scratch-free. It also features an easy-to-use upper touch control panel and LED panel, making it simple to use.

For busy households, there is also a 24-hour pre-set timer function, so that rice can begin cooking at a certain time and is ready by the time everyone arrives home. For even further convenience, the rice is also kept warm in the Rice Cooker for up to five hours after cooking.

AVAILABILITY
The Panasonic SR-HL151KST 1.5L Induction Heat Rice Cooker is available now via select retailers for RRP $499



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
ACCC Targets Brands & Retailers Over Enviromental Credentials
Take A Coffee Break With Latest Issue Of Plug Magazine
Panasonic Increases EV Battery Production For Tesla
Panasonic, Nikon Stop Producing Entry-Level Cameras
Hitachi, Panasonic, Daikin Hike Whitegoods Prices
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
E3 Games Show Back
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
Reserve Bank Reveals Cyptocurrency Plans
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
OZ Consumer Confidence Highest Since May
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has announced it will shut down its 3G network in December 2023, giving those few stragglers plenty of...
Read More