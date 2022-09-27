Panasonic who already has a strong line up of rice cookers hasnow an added an all-new Fluffy rice cooker.

The Japanese Companies new SR-HL151KST IH rice cooker has 11 menu settings, binchō-tan charcoal non-stick inner pan and a 1.5L capacity, for all those perfectly cooked rice dishes including “Fluffy Rice”.

Chasnyn Ousmand, Product Marketing Manager, Small Appliances & Personal Care said: “Our goal has always been to make things easier for people who love a good meal and want to simplify things in the kitchen. Our new Rice Cooker makes more than just rice – but if rice is what you are after, it can also make a fragrant and tasty serving each time.”

“We are more conscious than ever that people are keeping a closer eye on their wellbeing, so we have made sure that our new Rice Cooker offers you nourishing daily cooking.”

The new cooker also comes equipped with a food grade stainless steel steam basket which separates the starch in the rice to reduce the starch content. As the rice heats up during cooking, heat is evenly distributed and conducted through an induction process. The starch is then separated from the rice by intense steam. The rice that is left in the steam basket contains less starch.The Rice Cooker’s three-way induction capabilities and precise temperature control through inverter technology and fuzzy logic, allow heat to surround the inner pan, cooking each grain of rice evenly. This helps to release the fragrance and aromas of each grain to deliver perfectly soft and fluffy rice each time.

User Friendly and Functional Features

With 11 menu settings, home cooks can easily select a variety of delicious options. This allows for flexibility within the kitchen with choices such as white rice, brown rice, porridge, steam, reheat, cake and more. The SR-HL151KST simplifies what appliances are needed in the kitchen as it functions as a convenient multi-cooker that can make a range of no fuss meals. All pre-set menus are also adjustable to tailor to everyone’s taste.

Its durable inner pan and binchō-tan charcoal coating layer have high abrasion resistance, leaving the Rice Cooker scratch-free. It also features an easy-to-use upper touch control panel and LED panel, making it simple to use.

For busy households, there is also a 24-hour pre-set timer function, so that rice can begin cooking at a certain time and is ready by the time everyone arrives home. For even further convenience, the rice is also kept warm in the Rice Cooker for up to five hours after cooking.

AVAILABILITY

The Panasonic SR-HL151KST 1.5L Induction Heat Rice Cooker is available now via select retailers for RRP $499