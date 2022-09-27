Netflix has announced it is establishing an internal games studio, furthering the company’s move into the gaming universe.

Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios, made the announcement, calling it “another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

The studio will be in Helsinki, and will mark the company’s fourth studio in the region, following its acquisition of Next Games earlier this year.

“Along with Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, these four studios, each with different strengths and focus areas, will develop games that will suit the diverse tastes of our members,” Rahimi said.

Former Electronic Arts and Zynga executive Marko Lastikka will act as the studio director.