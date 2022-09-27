HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Building Its Own Gaming Studio

Netflix Building Its Own Gaming Studio

By | 27 Sep 2022

Netflix has announced it is establishing an internal games studio, furthering the company’s move into the gaming universe.

Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios, made the announcement, calling it “another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

The studio will be in Helsinki, and will mark the company’s fourth studio in the region, following its acquisition of Next Games earlier this year.

“Along with Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, these four studios, each with different strengths and focus areas, will develop games that will suit the diverse tastes of our members,” Rahimi said.

Former Electronic Arts and Zynga executive Marko Lastikka will act as the studio director.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Another Mass Netflix User Exodus Coming
Australians Have 22.1 Million Streaming Video Subs
Wall Street Believes In Netflix Resurrection
Call For Albanese Government To Take Action Against Google, Amazon, Paramount+ Netflix Over Anti Siphoning Laws
8 Million Aussies Sharing Streaming Passwords
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
E3 Games Show Back
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
Reserve Bank Reveals Cyptocurrency Plans
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
OZ Consumer Confidence Highest Since May
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has announced it will shut down its 3G network in December 2023, giving those few stragglers plenty of...
Read More