HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Hacker Releases 10,000 Customer Records

Optus Hacker Releases 10,000 Customer Records

By | 27 Sep 2022

The details of 10,000 Optus customers have been released, with threats to release the same number each day until a ransom of $1.5 million was paid.

The details included passport numbers, driving licence numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, and full names.

The hacker wrote: “Optus if you wish to contact, message onsite! We are businessmen US$1 million is lot of money and will keep too our word. If you care about customer you will pay! Revenue 9B$ dollar, 1M$US small price to pay!

“If 1.000.000$US pay then data will be deleted from drive. Only 1 copy exist. Will not sale data too. Completely gone!”

“4 more day to decide Optus!

“Since they not payed yet here is 10.000 record from address file. Will release 10.000 record every day for 4 day when they not pay.”

This gives Optus until Friday to pay the ransom – an unlikely scenario.

Meanwhile, “tens of thousands” of Australians have already showed interest in a class action suit floated yesterday by Slater and Gordon. 

“When you contract with a provider like Optus and provide them with confidential information, particularly identity information, consumers have a right to believe the provider will take steps to secure that information and ensure that it can’t be accessed,” Slater and Gordon’s class action senior associate Ben Zocco told ABC RN Breakfast.

Zocco called the release of the 10,000 customers’ details “particularly concerning” given the 9.8 million Australians impacted.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Slater And Gordon Prepare Optus Class Action
OPINION: Is It Time For The Federal Government To Step Up After Optus Hack Attack
PM Pushing For Privacy Reform After Optus Hack
Optus Hack Came From Europe Not China Claims CEO
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
E3 Games Show Back
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
Reserve Bank Reveals Cyptocurrency Plans
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
OZ Consumer Confidence Highest Since May
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has announced it will shut down its 3G network in December 2023, giving those few stragglers plenty of...
Read More