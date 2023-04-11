HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz Tech Set To Replace Passwords, Credit Cards

Oz Tech Set To Replace Passwords, Credit Cards

By | 11 Apr 2023

Australians may soon need to be equipped with a personal security card in order to access banking and other basic services, to stop the mounting threat of cybercrime.

Melbourne man Daniel Elbaum invented mobile wireless EFTPOS in the ’90s and is now behind this new tech.

Trucking magnate Ian Cootes and Computershare co-founder Tony Wales are among the investors who have so far thrown $125 million into Elbaum’s new venture VeroGuard, which has been working on a solution to cybercrime for the past two decades.

Now VeroGuard has invented the VeroCard, which is a multifactor authentication device the size of a business card.

According to their website, it offers the same level of protection as a bank transaction during online use.

Elbaum says it is already being used by intelligence agencies and defence forces, and it is only a matter of time before it becomes common in wider society as a way to replace passwords and regular cards.

Speaking to the Australian Financial Review about the recent spate of hack attacks, Elbaum says, “Medibank, Latitude, Optus are all based on an ID breach that lets you come in and take over the system.”

Any solution to this ongoing problem is certainly welcome.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Latitude Sent Ransom Demand, Says It Won’t Pay
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Mobile X A Cheap New Way To Manage Data Tipped For OZ After US Roll Out
Medibank Shareholders Launch Class Action
Latitude Hack Impacted 14 Million Customers, Spanning 18 Years
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MilkRun Collapse. 400 Out Of Jobs
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/
TPG Announces “Full-Scale” Customer Data Review
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/
Samsung Could Launch Triple Foldable Tablet
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/
Twitter Blue Subscription Failing, Less Than 5% Conversion Rate
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/
Apple Really Don’t Want Their US Retail Stores To Unionise
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MilkRun Collapse. 400 Out Of Jobs
Latest News
/
April 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Delivery company MilkRun are shutting up shop days after a dramatic economic downturn, leaving 400 employees out of work. The...
Read More