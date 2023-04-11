HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Could Launch Triple Foldable Tablet

Samsung Could Launch Triple Foldable Tablet

By | 11 Apr 2023

With Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series next-gen flagship tablets drawing closer, they may have a new step forward, with a foldable tablet.

Reports say it may be delivered at the same time, after a design drawing from a patent filed by Samsung a couple of years ago resurfaced.

Looking at the design drawings above, the Galaxy Z Tab could be a triple foldable, though there’s speculation about this, due to the complexity of having two hinges.

Still, the patent does show dual hinges, allowing for the device to fold forwards and backwards, depending on if you want to close the display in certain situations, or get a smaller display with a wide aspect ratio.

Of course, this is a patent drawing so it’s still unclear if it will come into being, and a single-hinge design would obviously be easier to manufacture. Samsung already have four generations of Z Fold phones to their name. Now the wait is on to see if they move that up to tablet size.

Meanwhile, rival Apple’s move into foldables is now expected to be an iPad, not an iPhone, which will launch 2024, giving Samsung time to hit the market first.



