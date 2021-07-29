As Australian retailers struggle to get stock of Sony’s new PlayStation 5 gaming console the Company has taken to bragging about how many they have sold in other markets.

Sony Group claimed overnight that its PS5 gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor as the Japanese firm faces chronic shortages of key components.

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, PS5 sales were helped by exclusive games likes “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” which has sold more than 6.5 million copies.

He said “We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad,”.

The PS5, which delivers faster loading times than the PS4 has been in short supply in Australia ever since it was launched.

“Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating,” Ryan said.

Ryan claims it took Sony around nine months to sell 10 million units of the PS4, which had a staggered launch. More than 100 million units of the console have been sold since November 2013.

“Sony’s deep expertise in supply chain management for consumer electronics has enabled it to weather the worst impacts of the pandemic even during the launch of a new product,” Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at Ampere Analysis told Reuters.

Sony sees demand for the PS5 continuing even as vaccinations spur easing of curbs on going out, Ryan said.

A strong games slate will be crucial to maintain momentum amid competition from Microsoft’s rival Xbox device, analysts claim.

Another first-party title for Sony, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its release last month. First-party titles refer to games from companies that are owned by the firm making the console.

The group forecasts PS5 hardware sales of at least 14.8 million units in the year through March despite Australian retailers getting limit stock.