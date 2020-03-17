OZ Post & Star Track Cut Back Deliveries Claim Distributors

Distributors have reportedly been advised of cutbacks at Australia Post and Star Track, which could impact deliveries at a time when more consumers are ordering online claim insiders.

Australia Post told Channel News that there were no cutbacks; however, Paul Riachi, founder and director of Indi Imports, said he had been notified by Australia Post that services would be cut in Victoria.

ChannelNews has been told the same story by other distributors.

Owned by Australia Post, Star Track is one of Australia’s largest deliverers, and any cutbacks would affect customers such as Amazon, RIO Sound and Vision, Indi Imports, and Audio Active.

Online ordering has soared due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with many self-isolated people shopping from home for grocery staples and other consumer goods.

Cargo from overseas has been impacted by the virus, with disruptions to flights and restrictions on services from countries such as China and Hong Kong, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, and Italy.

“Limitations on deliveries and extra precautions, such as quarantine, is further causing some delays. Australia Post has implemented alternative solutions to keep services moving at a reasonable pace while following any precautionary measures deemed necessary,” the mail carrier said in a statement.

Australia Post will publish any updates regarding the coronavirus impact to delivery services on its website.