HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > OZ Post & Star Track Cut Back Deliveries Claim Distributors

OZ Post & Star Track Cut Back Deliveries Claim Distributors

By | 17 Mar 2020
, ,

Distributors have reportedly been advised of cutbacks at Australia Post and Star Track, which could impact deliveries at a time when more consumers are ordering online claim insiders.

Australia Post told Channel News that there were no cutbacks; however, Paul Riachi, founder and director of Indi Imports, said he had been notified by Australia Post that services would be cut in Victoria.

ChannelNews has been told the same story by other distributors.

Owned by Australia Post, Star Track is one of Australia’s largest deliverers, and any cutbacks would affect customers such as Amazon, RIO Sound and Vision, Indi Imports, and Audio Active.

Online ordering has soared due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with many self-isolated people shopping from home for grocery staples and other consumer goods.

Cargo from overseas has been impacted by the virus, with disruptions to flights and restrictions on services from countries such as China and Hong Kong, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, and Italy.

“Limitations on deliveries and extra precautions, such as quarantine, is further causing some delays. Australia Post has implemented alternative solutions to keep services moving at a reasonable pace while following any precautionary measures deemed necessary,” the mail carrier said in a statement.

Australia Post will publish any updates regarding the coronavirus impact to delivery services on its website.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Will The Weak Aussie Dollar Hike Consumer Prices?
EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store Claims They Are Not Going Broke Despite Rumours
A$ Tanks CE & Appliance Suppliers Now Facing Double Whammy
CE & Appliance Disties Facing Coronavirus Problems
CE & Appliance Retailers, Brands, & Distributors Set To Be Hit By Coronvirus Crisis
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Demand For Enterprise Notebooks Soar
Accessories Desktop PCS Hardware
/
March 17, 2020
/
Leading CE Distributor Fined A$115M, Apple Hit A$1.8 Billion
Distribution Distributors Finance
/
March 17, 2020
/
Apple Told To Buy Disney After Stock Tanks?
Apple Brands Disney+
/
March 17, 2020
/
The new Pre-Roll feature on Ring doorbells.
Ring Launches Two New Video Doorbells
Connected Home
/
March 16, 2020
/
Coronavirus Spurs App Demand
Brands Communication Content
/
March 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Demand For Enterprise Notebooks Soar
Accessories Desktop PCS Hardware
/
March 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Demand for enterprise notebooks has already started to soar with brands such as Acer Dell and Lenovo reporting an increase...
Read More