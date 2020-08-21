HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Oz Customers Shifting From Post-Paid To Pre-Paid Mobiles

Oz Customers Shifting From Post-Paid To Pre-Paid Mobiles

By | 21 Aug 2020
, ,

For the first time ever, prepaid mobile phones have overtaken their post-paid counterparts in customer satisfaction, according to new data from Roy Morgan.

“We highlighted the trend of Australians turning to pre-paid mobile phones a year ago and this trend has continued. Now, 33% use this type of mobile plan and, importantly, satisfaction with pre-paid mobile phones has overtaken the more widely used post-paid for the first time,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

Over the year to March 2020, satisfaction with prepaid mobile phones rose by 3.7% to 76.8%, while post-paid declined by 2% to 75.6%.

However, the majority of Australians still use post-paid mobile phones at 56.8%, though this is down from 57.5% in 2017.

“Pre-paid mobile phones offer consumers greater control over their spending. The onset of COVID-19 has plunged Australia into its first recession for nearly 30 years and this economic contraction will force many to cut costs and closely watch their spending – including on mobile phone plans,” said Levine.

“The high customer satisfaction with third-party mobile phone providers such as ALDImobile, TPG, and Boost, which rely primarily on a pre-paid model, puts these providers in a prime position in a financially constrained environment.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Oz Retail Turnover Up 12.2% YoY In July, Led By Household Goods
S&P Delivers Positive Report For Wesfarmers Retail Stores
Fletcher Offers $50m Kick-Start Program To Aid Oz Filmmakers
TCL 10 Pro Review: Flagship Display, Midrange Price
COVID Turbocharges US Online Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retail Turnover Up 12.2% YoY In July, Led By Household Goods
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
BINGE Adds DC Superhero Content
BINGE Content Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
PS5 Commercial Dropped, Expected To Launch Soon
Console Gaming Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
Samsung Expands HDR10+ Content For Its Smart TVs
Content Latest News Samsung
/
August 21, 2020
/
Former Dick Smith Executive Hired At OZ Mobile Company Aspera
Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retail Turnover Up 12.2% YoY In July, Led By Household Goods
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australian retail turnover rose by 12.2% year-on-year in July, according to preliminary trade figures from the ABS. Month-on-month, retail turnover...
Read More