US-based technology solutions company Orbic has entered the Australian market with two cheap tablets with questions being asked as to whether Telstra is subsidising the $149 model.

The TAB8 4G model is a bottom end tablet that runs on the 4G network and has the Android 12 OS.

Questions are being asked as to why 5G models are not being pushed by Telstra who according to sources did not want to range 5G models but instead chose a 4G offering.

The 8-inch and 10-inch tablets come with a rugged design and feature HD TFT display and stylus support. They also come with long battery life and fast battery recharge with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, making tasks like posting and streaming easy.

TAB10R, which comes with 6000 mAh battery and an 18-watt charger, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor to run heavy files and demanding programs which is why Orbic is launching it with the intent to help governments with their upcoming elections.

As noted in their press release, the tablet deploys technological prowess from Smartmatic to help the Australian government deliver “efficient, transparent elections for their citizens.”

“We selected the Orbic TAB10R 4G as it provided the battery life, performance, and ruggedness essential to delivering solutions to our government customers,” said Spiros Nikolakopoulos, Director of Smartmatic Australia.

He claimed that the device delivers an “industry leading solution.”

“This is the beginning of many new 4G and 5G products that we will be bringing to Australian consumers and businesses,” said Danny Adamopoulos, EVP Global Strategy and Operations, Orbic.

“We are a disruptor brand that puts the consumer’s needs at the heart of our product design, and we offer devices that encompass our core value of delivering meaningful features and experiences, combined with responsible sourcing of materials and supporting local business mantra.”

Starting 29 November, TAB8 will be available for $149 from Telstra while TAB10R will hit the shelves of Mobileciti and Leader Computer Group in December 2022 for $429.