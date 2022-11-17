HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dell Agrees To $1.5 Billion Settlement

Dell Agrees To $1.5 Billion Settlement

By | 17 Nov 2022

Dell has agreed to pay US$1 billion to settle a lawsuit regarding a stock conversion accused of stripping billions in market value.

The controversial A$35.5 billion conversion of Dell stock in a 2018 deal, saw Dell founder Michael Dell and other controlling investors authorising the issuance of common stock in exchange for tracking shares, which the shareholder plaintiffs allege was done for billions below market value.

The lawsuit was set to go to trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery next month; if the settlement is agreed to by a judge, this settlement amount will be reflected in Dell’s third-quarter results, which will reported on Monday.

Given Dell’s $10.4 billion balance sheet, this merely “eliminates a modest nonoperational overhang on the company”, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Woo Jin Ho.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Alienware Launched Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
ACCC Takes Dell To Court Over Monitor Discounts
PC Shipments Decline For Fifth Consecutive Quarter
Chromebook Shipments Down 29%: Canalys
Global Tablet And Chromebook Shipments Down In 2022 Q3, Reports IDC
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iPhone 14 Pro Shortage, Down By 6 Million
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/
TPG, Telstra Accuse Optus Of Sour Grapes
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/
TPG Founder Looking To Buy David Jones
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/
Orbic Enters Market With New Tablets No Smartphones
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/
Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iPhone 14 Pro Shortage, Down By 6 Million
Latest News
/
November 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After reports of Airpods Pro 2 and iPhone shortages, Morgan Stanley has revealed that Apple’s most in-demand Pro models will...
Read More