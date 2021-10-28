HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 28 Oct 2021

Optus will be showcasing its 5G mmWave technology as it transforms its Queen Street, Brisbane store into a free gaming bootcamp.

Optus has teamed up with EA Sports and Google for the installation, which will see ten PlayStation 5 consoles loaded with FIFA 22 for the Optus 5G Max Gaming Bootcamp.

From this Saturday, for two weeks, professional e-sports teams will be training wannabe gamers in the ways of their craft, while no doubt doing their bit to promote Optus’ new mmWave technology and EA Sports’ latest incarnation of its most successful sporting franchise.

Players will also have a chance to test out the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, because this is an Optus store, after all.

“Every milli-second counts for online gamers which is why hosting this bootcamp on Optus 5G Max makes perfect sense,” said Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director Marketing and Revenue.

“FIFA 22 is built for fast paced entertainment and Optus 5G Max provides the optimal ecosystem for gaming with blisteringly fast speeds and huge bandwidth creating the perfect environment for smooth gameplay.

“The low latency of Optus 5G Max could mean the difference between making that last second goal saving slide tackle or reaching the back of the net in the final seconds, while your opponent watches on in awe. For Optus it’s really about connecting customers with technology that improves their lives.”

Optus 5G Max is starting to rollout in selected areas in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

