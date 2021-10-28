HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Game Of Thrones Prequel Hits Exciting New Foxtel Line-up

By | 28 Oct 2021

Set to cause a sensation around the globe, the prequel to Game Of Thrones has been announced as part of Foxtel’s far-ranging programming slate for 2022.

With fans burning up social media in eager anticipation of more Game Of Thrones material ever since the final episode in May 2019, House Of The Dragon, the story of the Targaryen civil war 300 years earlier than the events in the original series, looks every bit as epic.

Based on the George R.R. Martin novel Fire & Blood, it stars Milly Alcock, who is also returning to Foxtel in a second season of break-out hit Upright, alongside Tim Minchin as the misfit duo head to FNQ.

On the drama front, the Foxtel original The Twelve tells the story of ordinary Aussies doing jury duty when a woman is accused of murdering a child.

There’s also Arctic thriller The North Water with Colin Farrell, and serial killer drama Ragdoll from the makers of quirky hit Killing Eve.

Australian Travis Fimmel is back in a second series of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi success Raised By Wolves.

There are also some interesting docos on the way, including Music Box: Jagged about Alanis Morrisette, and What Happened Brittany Murphy, which looks at the tragic story surrounding the death of the Hollywood starlet.

On a lighter tip, Grand Designs Australia and Find Your Dream Home also pop back, while Gogglebox adds the enticing Celebrity Gogglebox Australia to the team.

