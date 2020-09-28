Optus Sport has now added Samsung’s Smart TV platform to its roster of compatible streaming options.

Previously, sports fans could only access the subscriber content via Fetch, Apple TV, Android TV compatible Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Xbox.

Optus Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said expanding Optus Sport’s streaming capabilities is another step in the telco’s ambition to be one of Australia’s most popular streaming services.

“We don’t just want to be the home of premium football, but also a mainstay on the TV‘s of every Australian,” Dimopoulos said.

“How we watch TV is changing by the day, and data continues to show that streaming services dominate our data consumption and viewing habits.”

Samsung Smart TV owners can now easily access Optus Sport through the on-screen icon.

“We want to provide an experience that not only gives our subscribers the ability to watch the world’s biggest leagues at home or on the go, but also to give them the choice to watch it on their preferred streaming platform,” Dimopoulos added.

Commenting on the announcement, Hass Mahdi, Director of Audio Visual, Samsung Electronics Australia said: “Aussies are arguably some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. The partnership with Optus Sports allows for our customers to have an easier way to get behind their favourite football players and never miss a goal.”

“The way we are utilising our TVs has changed and Samsung is committed to offering more choice and experiences via the Smart TV platform.”

Samsung Smart TV users will now also have access to Optus Sport’s new OS Fitness platform.

The app will be available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2016 onwards via a software update.

Optus Sport is home to a number of local and international premium football streaming, including live coverage of every Premier League match, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, as well as holding the exclusive rights to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, FIFA Club World Cup, and Asia’s J-League and K-League.