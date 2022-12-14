Seven West has poached Optus’ chief marketing officer Melissa Hopkins, who will join the network as its chief marketing and audience officer.

Hopkins will join Seven in March, reporting directly to CEO James Warburton. She brings six years’ experience at Optus where she previously worked as head of consumer marketing, and senior director of marketing and communications.

Before joining Optus in late 2016, she worked with the British Army, Absolut Vodka, Procter & Gamble, the UK Government, Fujitsu, Docomo and Vodafone, where she was global head of marketing.

“Melissa is a fantastic addition to the team that has made Seven Australia’s most-watched total TV network and one of the best-performing companies in the local media sector,” said Warburton.

“A highly commercial, creative and energetic senior leader with over 25 years’ global experience both agency and client side, Melissa has deep consumer and enterprise experience across a wide range of sectors and high-profile brands.

“She has a strong track record in driving award-winning and commercially successful brand initiatives and platforms, leading to strong market share, revenue and earnings growth.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming her to Seven.”

Hopkins called it “a privilege to be joining one of Australia’s most iconic brands at a period where there is such strong ambition for growth and transformation.”

“I look forward to joining such a visionary leadership team to drive growth and shake up the category”, she added.