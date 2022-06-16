Optus will take control of its business-to-business operations as parent company Singtel decentralises.

From July 1, Optus Enterprises will no longer run from Singapore.

“This change is about delivering better outcomes for all our customers, whether they are consumers, small business, enterprise customers or wholesale customers,” said Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (pictured below).

“With a more unified and collaborative approach across Optus, we will be able to better meet the localised need of our business customer and bring solutions to market more quickly. Importantly, we still will be able to leverage the insights and global reach of Singtel, while having the autonomy to make decisions quickly.”

Optus’ B2B division made $1.21 billion for the financial year, ending March 31. This marks the division’s third consecutive year of EBITDA growth, despite Optus’ revenue sliding 5.8 per cent.

“Since our strategic reset a year ago, we’ve been evolving our operating model to stay relevant and maximise shareholder returns and this is another step in that direction,” Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said

“By adopting a decentralised opco-driven structure, we can empower our businesses to exploit commercial synergies and capabilities to drive growth. This is all the more important in today’s volatile macro-economic environment where business units need greater independence and agility to better navigate the market.”