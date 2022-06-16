HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Internet Explorer Retired After 27 Years

Internet Explorer Retired After 27 Years

By | 16 Jun 2022

Microsoft has officially stopped support for its revolutionary Internet Explorer web browser, bringing an end to a 27-year run that changed the world.

Users will now be directed to Microsoft’s Edge browser, and won’t offer security updates or technical support for IE.

“Over the next few months, opening Internet Explorer will progressively redirect users to our new modern browser, Microsoft Edge with IE mode,” Sean Lyndersay, a general manager at the company, wrote in a blog post.

“Users will still see the Internet Explorer icon on their devices (such as on the taskbar or in the Start menu) but if they click to open Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge will open instead with easy access to IE mode.

“Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows Update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on their devices will be removed.”

A “Reload in IE mode” button will feature in Edge for those who miss the old way of browsing.


